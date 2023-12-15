Geopark Limited (GPRK): A Technical Analysis

Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37.

The public float for GPRK is 41.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPRK on December 15, 2023 was 297.08K shares.

Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.82 compared to its previous closing price of 8.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

GPRK’s Market Performance

Geopark Limited (GPRK) has seen a 1.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.43% decline in the past month and a -13.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for GPRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.03% for GPRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GPRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPRK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPRK Trading at -9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRK rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, Geopark Limited saw -43.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRK

Equity return is now at value 114.17, with 14.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Geopark Limited (GPRK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.