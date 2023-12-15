Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE: GPC) has increased by 1.64 when compared to last closing price of 137.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that “Dividend Aristocrats in the S&P 500 Index have raised their annual payouts every year for at least 25 consecutive years. “–Kiplinger.com/Investing. 66 Aristocrats, screened as of December 12, 2023, represented all eleven Morningstar Sectors. Broker estimated-top-ten net-gains ranged 13.71%-31.37% topped-by XOM & CVX. By yield, WBA topped-all Aristocrats. Top-ten Yields from ABBV, ESS, CVX, FRT, BEN, TROW, AMCR, O, MMM, & WBA, averaged 5.13%.

Is It Worth Investing in Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE: GPC) Right Now?

Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE: GPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPC is 0.93.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for GPC is 139.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPC on December 15, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

GPC’s Market Performance

GPC’s stock has seen a 4.16% increase for the week, with a 1.16% rise in the past month and a -6.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for Genuine Parts Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.94% for GPC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $160 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPC Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.97. In addition, Genuine Parts Co. saw -19.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $151.75 back on Jun 02. After this action, LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR now owns 33,162 shares of Genuine Parts Co., valued at $303,500 using the latest closing price.

BREAUX RANDALL P, the Group President, GPC N.A. of Genuine Parts Co., purchase 500 shares at $149.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that BREAUX RANDALL P is holding 20,523 shares at $74,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Equity return is now at value 31.89, with 7.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.