Genetic Technologies Ltd. ADR (GENE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for GENE is 17.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GENE on December 15, 2023 was 15.58K shares.

GENE) stock’s latest price update

Genetic Technologies Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: GENE)’s stock price has increased by 13.80 compared to its previous closing price of 2.74. However, the company has seen a 4.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 7:15 PM ET Company Participants Adrian Mulcahy – Investor Relations Simon Morriss – Chief Executive Officer Tony Di Pietro – Chief Financial Officer Carl Stubbings – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Adrian Mulcahy Thank you for joining us, and afternoon for those joining us from the U.S. I’m really pleased to have both Simon Morriss, the Chief Executive Officer of Genetic Technologies; and Tony Di Pietro, the CFO of Genetic as well. So this morning, we are going to go through an Investor Update.

GENE’s Market Performance

Genetic Technologies Ltd. ADR (GENE) has experienced a 4.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.91% drop in the past month, and a -28.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.61% for GENE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.44% for GENE’s stock, with a -28.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GENE Trading at -10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares sank -11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENE rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.3100. In addition, Genetic Technologies Ltd. ADR saw -32.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GENE

Equity return is now at value -84.44, with -65.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genetic Technologies Ltd. ADR (GENE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.