Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC)’s stock price has soared by 3.07 in relation to previous closing price of 125.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-04 that Wallbox’s stock WBX, +9.09% was rallying by 22% Monday after generator specialist and S&P 500 SPX, +0.59% component Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC, +4.47% said it made a minority investment in the electric-vehicle charging company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) Right Now?

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The public float for GNRC is 60.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNRC on December 15, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

GNRC’s Market Performance

GNRC stock saw an increase of 7.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.73% and a quarterly increase of 15.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.77% for GNRC’s stock, with a 12.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $110 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNRC Trading at 22.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +16.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.49. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc saw 28.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $116.76 back on Dec 01. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 587,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc, valued at $583,800 using the latest closing price.

Kanuru Rajendra Kumar, the EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary of Generac Holdings Inc, sale 250 shares at $116.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kanuru Rajendra Kumar is holding 15,618 shares at $29,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Equity return is now at value 6.82, with 3.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.