Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) has seen a 0.79% increase in the past week, with a -8.63% drop in the past month, and a -31.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for GANX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.25% for GANX stock, with a simple moving average of -35.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.21.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for GANX is 12.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GANX on December 15, 2023 was 62.97K shares.

GANX) stock’s latest price update

Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX)’s stock price has plunge by -5.22relation to previous closing price of 2.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of GANX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GANX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for GANX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GANX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $30 based on the research report published on April 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GANX Trading at -8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GANX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares sank -12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GANX rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Gain Therapeutics Inc saw -18.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GANX starting from Alder Matthias, who sale 1,820 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Dec 07. After this action, Alder Matthias now owns 4,855 shares of Gain Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,550 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GANX

Equity return is now at value -148.15, with -104.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.