FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.85.

The public float for FTAI is 99.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTAI on December 15, 2023 was 761.19K shares.

FTAI) stock’s latest price update

FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI)’s stock price has increased by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 44.71. However, the company has seen a 5.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that FTAI Aviation (FTAI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago.

FTAI’s Market Performance

FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) has experienced a 5.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.78% rise in the past month, and a 24.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for FTAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.05% for FTAI stock, with a simple moving average of 37.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTAI stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FTAI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FTAI in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $38 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTAI Trading at 15.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTAI rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.46. In addition, FTAI Aviation Ltd saw 162.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTAI starting from TUCHMAN MARTIN, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, TUCHMAN MARTIN now owns 40,000 shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTAI

Equity return is now at value 253.65, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.