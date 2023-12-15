Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.18 in comparison to its previous close of 1.29, however, the company has experienced a 11.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Christine Greany – Investor Relations Kosta Kartsotis – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Boyer – Chief Operating Officer Sunil Doshi – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Fossil Group Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This conference call is being recorded and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without written permission from the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FOSL is also noteworthy at 2.02.

The public float for FOSL is 46.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.52% of that float. The average trading volume of FOSL on December 15, 2023 was 511.41K shares.

FOSL’s Market Performance

FOSL’s stock has seen a 11.45% increase for the week, with a 27.51% rise in the past month and a -33.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.47% for Fossil Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.26% for FOSL’s stock, with a -38.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOSL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FOSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FOSL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on February 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

FOSL Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares surge +14.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL rose by +11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1845. In addition, Fossil Group Inc saw -66.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FOSL

Equity return is now at value -41.02, with -11.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.