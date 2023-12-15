Fortis Inc. (FTS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Fortis Inc. (FTS) has seen a 1.42% increase in the past week, with a 0.66% gain in the past month, and a -0.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for FTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for FTS’s stock, with a -0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) is 18.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTS is 0.45.

The public float for FTS is 487.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On December 15, 2023, FTS’s average trading volume was 839.20K shares.

FTS) stock’s latest price update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.36 in comparison to its previous close of 41.29, however, the company has experienced a 1.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-02 that For investors seeking stable, reliable stocks for retirement, it’s worth focusing on companies that offer long-term investors a secure income. The stocks on this list of retirement-worthy picks all pay out reasonable dividend yields.

FTS Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTS rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.77. In addition, Fortis Inc. saw 3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FTS

Equity return is now at value 7.37, with 2.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fortis Inc. (FTS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.