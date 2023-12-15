Five9 Inc (FIVN) Stock Showcases 7.71% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Five9 Inc (FIVN) has seen a 4.73% increase in the past week, with a 22.26% gain in the past month, and a 26.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.23% for FIVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.71% for FIVN’s stock, with a 19.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIVN is 0.94.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for FIVN is 71.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On December 15, 2023, FIVN’s average trading volume was 1.31M shares.

FIVN) stock’s latest price update

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN)’s stock price has soared by 1.53 in relation to previous closing price of 81.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-05 that Five9 Inc. FIVN, -6.39% said Tuesday it was approached with an acquisition opportunity, but is not pursuing any deal. The cloud-based software provider was reacting to a Bloomberg report on Monday that said it was mulling a possible sale after a bid by Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM, +0.82% fell through in 2021.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $80 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIVN Trading at 22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +19.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.57. In addition, Five9 Inc saw 22.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from Dignan Andy, who sale 4,815 shares at the price of $79.12 back on Dec 07. After this action, Dignan Andy now owns 104,777 shares of Five9 Inc, valued at $380,963 using the latest closing price.

Kozanian Panos, the EVP, Product Engineering of Five9 Inc, sale 9,860 shares at $81.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Kozanian Panos is holding 74,051 shares at $804,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Equity return is now at value -21.76, with -6.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Five9 Inc (FIVN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.