FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for FNGR is 27.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNGR on December 15, 2023 was 870.83K shares.

FNGR) stock’s latest price update

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.06 in relation to its previous close of 4.35. However, the company has experienced a 2.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that I believe right now is one of the best times in years to go bargain shopping for hypergrowth penny stocks. Many explosive yet fledgling small-cap companies saw their share prices soar to unrealistic heights amidst the meme stock craze of 2021, only to come crashing down over the past year.

FNGR’s Market Performance

FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) has experienced a 2.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.56% drop in the past month, and a -31.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.85% for FNGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.35% for FNGR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNGR stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FNGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNGR in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNGR Trading at -19.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -16.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +227.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, FingerMotion Inc saw 46.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNGR starting from Leong Yew Poh, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $5.70 back on Sep 05. After this action, Leong Yew Poh now owns 200,000 shares of FingerMotion Inc, valued at $71,250 using the latest closing price.

Leong Yew Poh, the Director of FingerMotion Inc, sale 2,176 shares at $5.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Leong Yew Poh is holding 212,500 shares at $11,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Equity return is now at value -72.84, with -38.75 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.