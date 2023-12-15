Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM) has seen a 20.00% increase in the past week, with a -15.75% drop in the past month, and a -43.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.45% for FTHM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.03% for FTHM stock, with a simple moving average of -44.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fathom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTHM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.90.

The public float for FTHM is 10.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTHM on December 15, 2023 was 28.91K shares.

FTHM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fathom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTHM) has increased by 16.05 when compared to last closing price of 2.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of FTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTHM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FTHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTHM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTHM Trading at -8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares sank -16.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTHM rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Fathom Holdings Inc saw -33.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTHM starting from Flanders Scott N, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, Flanders Scott N now owns 446,100 shares of Fathom Holdings Inc, valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

Harley Joshua, the 10% Owner of Fathom Holdings Inc, sale 1,000,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Harley Joshua is holding 2,366,421 shares at $2,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTHM

Equity return is now at value -40.97, with -29.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.