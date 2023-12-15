Examining the Volatility of Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) Stock

The stock of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has seen a 8.29% increase in the past week, with a 9.58% gain in the past month, and a 1.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for TROX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.29% for TROX’s stock, with a 7.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.94.

The public float for TROX is 116.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TROX on December 15, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

TROX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) has surged by 6.05 when compared to previous closing price of 13.05, but the company has seen a 8.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Tronox (TROX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05. This compares to earnings of $0.69 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROX Trading at 16.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX rose by +8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.83. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Guthrie Vanessa Ann, who sale 2,395 shares at the price of $13.66 back on Aug 31. After this action, Guthrie Vanessa Ann now owns 41,324 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $32,716 using the latest closing price.

Guthrie Vanessa Ann, the Director of Tronox Holdings plc, sale 54 shares at $14.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Guthrie Vanessa Ann is holding 43,719 shares at $803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -4.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.