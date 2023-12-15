Examining the Volatility of Crescent Energy Co.’s (CRGY) Stock

The stock of Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has gone up by 4.46% for the week, with a 2.54% rise in the past month and a -6.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.92% for CRGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.04% for CRGY’s stock, with a 2.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) Right Now?

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRGY is 1.07.

The public float for CRGY is 78.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRGY on December 15, 2023 was 880.01K shares.

CRGY) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY)’s stock price has soared by 4.84 in relation to previous closing price of 11.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that ALB, CRGY and LOVE have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 7, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CRGY by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CRGY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $16 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRGY Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.36. In addition, Crescent Energy Co. saw -2.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from Rockecharlie David C., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $11.32 back on Dec 06. After this action, Rockecharlie David C. now owns 100,000 shares of Crescent Energy Co., valued at $226,400 using the latest closing price.

Kendall Brandi, the of Crescent Energy Co., purchase 258 shares at $11.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kendall Brandi is holding 20,642 shares at $3,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Equity return is now at value 1.71, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.