Examining the Volatility of Bowlero Corp’s (BOWL) Stock

In the past week, BOWL stock has gone up by 9.41%, with a monthly gain of 8.81% and a quarterly surge of 10.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Bowlero Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.01% for BOWL’s stock, with a -2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL) is above average at 19.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.32.

The public float for BOWL is 84.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BOWL on December 15, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

BOWL) stock’s latest price update

Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.76 in comparison to its previous close of 11.77, however, the company has experienced a 9.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that Bowlero operates bowling centers in North America and has a strategy of acquiring small independently run bowling businesses. The company’s acquisitions create significant shareholder value through improved financing and attractive acquisition prices. At the current price, further acquisitions don’t seem to be sufficiently priced in.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOWL Trading at 11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.84. In addition, Bowlero Corp saw -12.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Young John Alan, who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Sep 14. After this action, Young John Alan now owns 44,768 shares of Bowlero Corp, valued at $50,274 using the latest closing price.

Lavan Robert M., the Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Lavan Robert M. is holding 27,162 shares at $99,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Equity return is now at value 78.17, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bowlero Corp (BOWL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.