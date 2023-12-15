Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Netcapital Inc’s (NCPL) Stock

The stock of Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has seen a 5.12% increase in the past week, with a -1.39% drop in the past month, and a -27.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.68% for NCPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.19% for NCPL stock, with a simple moving average of -58.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) is above average at 0.77x. The 36-month beta value for NCPL is also noteworthy at 0.76.

The public float for NCPL is 7.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume of NCPL on December 15, 2023 was 159.08K shares.

NCPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) has surged by 4.47 when compared to previous closing price of 0.34, but the company has seen a 5.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-05 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $NCPL #Earnings–Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, announced today that Founder, Jason Frishman, will present at the Singular Research 18th annual “Best of the Uncovereds” conference in San Francisco on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Presentation Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023 Presentation Time: 2:00 pm PST Track: Track 2 Location: AMA Conference Center, San Francisco Registration: To register please use this link During h.

NCPL Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3284. In addition, Netcapital Inc saw -76.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Equity return is now at value 7.04, with 6.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.