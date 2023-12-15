Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Leonardo DRS Inc.’s (DRS) Stock

The stock of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has seen a 3.12% increase in the past week, with a -8.15% drop in the past month, and a 14.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for DRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.88% for DRS’s stock, with a 16.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) is above average at 29.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.

The public float for DRS is 70.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRS on December 15, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

DRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) has dropped by -0.78 compared to previous close of 19.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRS Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRS rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.72. In addition, Leonardo DRS Inc. saw 49.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRS starting from Leonardo S.p.a, who sale 20,700,000 shares at the price of $17.06 back on Nov 21. After this action, Leonardo S.p.a now owns 189,745,073 shares of Leonardo DRS Inc., valued at $353,187,540 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRS

Equity return is now at value 8.41, with 4.75 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.