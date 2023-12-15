Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Atkore Inc’s (ATKR) Stock

The stock of Atkore Inc (ATKR) has seen a 17.76% increase in the past week, with a 13.68% gain in the past month, and a 5.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for ATKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.83% for ATKR stock, with a simple moving average of 12.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is above average at 9.05x. The 36-month beta value for ATKR is also noteworthy at 2.15.

The public float for ATKR is 36.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.57% of that float. The average trading volume of ATKR on December 15, 2023 was 399.33K shares.

ATKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR) has surged by 9.72 when compared to previous closing price of 142.45, but the company has seen a 17.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Atkore reported FY 23 earnings, initially causing a stock sell-off. CEO Bill Waltz believes this will be the best decade for the company and the electrical industry. Atkore benefits from secular tailwinds such as grid hardening, electrification and reshoring.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATKR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ATKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATKR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $146 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATKR Trading at 17.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATKR rose by +17.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.64. In addition, Atkore Inc saw 37.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATKR starting from Waltz William E Jr., who sale 79,600 shares at the price of $150.75 back on Dec 14. After this action, Waltz William E Jr. now owns 126,788 shares of Atkore Inc, valued at $11,999,342 using the latest closing price.

Lamps Mark F., the Pres. Safety & Infrastructure of Atkore Inc, sale 5,008 shares at $130.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Lamps Mark F. is holding 29,086 shares at $654,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATKR

Equity return is now at value 49.97, with 24.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Atkore Inc (ATKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.