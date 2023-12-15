Evaluating the Impact of 3.30 Increase on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ALNY) Stock

The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) has gone up by 5.20% for the week, with a 9.70% rise in the past month and a 0.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.07% for ALNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.55% for ALNY’s stock, with a -0.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALNY is 0.46.

The public float for ALNY is 124.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. On December 15, 2023, ALNY’s average trading volume was 675.43K shares.

ALNY) stock’s latest price update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 180.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-08 that The biotech sector and its popular ETF, the iShares Biotechnology ETF NASDAQ: IBB, has lagged the overall market during the year. However, in recent weeks, the sector has enjoyed a significant rally and turnaround off its 52-week lows.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ALNY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ALNY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $171 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALNY Trading at 12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.45. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -21.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Garg Pushkal, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $183.89 back on Aug 07. After this action, Garg Pushkal now owns 4,345 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $766,083 using the latest closing price.

Vaishnaw Akshay, the President of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,057 shares at $185.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Vaishnaw Akshay is holding 22,774 shares at $753,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Equity return is now at value -1500.66, with -13.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.