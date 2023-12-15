Evaluating the Impact of -0.71 Increase on Immatics N.V’s (IMTX) Stock

In the past week, IMTX stock has gone up by 6.64%, with a monthly gain of 1.03% and a quarterly plunge of -19.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.39% for Immatics N.V The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.79% for IMTX’s stock, with a -0.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IMTX is at 0.63.

The public float for IMTX is 50.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.61% of that float. The average trading volume for IMTX on December 15, 2023 was 484.09K shares.

IMTX) stock’s latest price update

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.71relation to previous closing price of 9.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Immatics (IMTX) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

IMTX Trading at 9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTX rose by +6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Immatics N.V saw 12.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immatics N.V (IMTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.