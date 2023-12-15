Equity Commonwealth’s (EQC) Stock: A 3.10% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, EQC stock has gone up by 2.83%, with a monthly gain of 2.19% and a quarterly surge of 3.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Equity Commonwealth The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for EQC’s stock, with a -0.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is above average at 28.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.27.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for EQC is 103.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQC on December 15, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

EQC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has increased by 1.03 when compared to last closing price of 19.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that EQC is a cash box that is collecting high interest while it waits for an opportunity to deploy cash in possible forced selling opportunities in real estate. The book value is almost all cash and trades at a P/B below 0.9x, so cents on the dollar with their office RE coming for free. An opportunistic approach means there is an upside if they happen upon a buying opportunity, which becomes likelier by the day at very elevated current rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EQC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EQC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on October 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EQC Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.06. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw -5.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from Shifrin Orrin S, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.26 back on Aug 10. After this action, Shifrin Orrin S now owns 158,466 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $963,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.