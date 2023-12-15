Equifax, Inc. (EFX): A Technical Analysis

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The public float for EFX is 122.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EFX on December 15, 2023 was 855.67K shares.

EFX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has increased by 1.96 when compared to last closing price of 241.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) will participate in two investor conferences this month. Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer, and John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Goldman Sachs Financials Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, including participating in a Fireside Chat at 12:20 P.M.

EFX’s Market Performance

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) has experienced a 10.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.59% rise in the past month, and a 25.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for EFX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.16% for EFX’s stock, with a 21.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EFX Trading at 26.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +24.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX rose by +10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.41. In addition, Equifax, Inc. saw 26.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from KELLEY JOHN J III, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $208.53 back on Nov 20. After this action, KELLEY JOHN J III now owns 9,394 shares of Equifax, Inc., valued at $834,106 using the latest closing price.

Houston Julia A, the EVP, Strategy & Mktg Officer of Equifax, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $208.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Houston Julia A is holding 8,734 shares at $417,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Equity return is now at value 12.94, with 4.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equifax, Inc. (EFX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.