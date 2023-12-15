Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) is above average at 18.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.

The public float for ELV is 234.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ELV on December 15, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ELV) stock’s latest price update

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.68 in comparison to its previous close of 488.06, however, the company has experienced a 0.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Elevance’s (ELV) Carelon unit will see growth due to improving performance in post-acute care services and Behavioral Health business.

ELV’s Market Performance

Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has seen a 0.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.92% gain in the past month and a 8.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for ELV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.97% for ELV’s stock, with a 4.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELV Trading at 3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $476.40. In addition, Elevance Health Inc saw -6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from Penczek Ronald W, who sale 1,055 shares at the price of $475.17 back on Nov 30. After this action, Penczek Ronald W now owns 1,787 shares of Elevance Health Inc, valued at $501,304 using the latest closing price.

Penczek Ronald W, the CAO & Controller of Elevance Health Inc, sale 64 shares at $454.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Penczek Ronald W is holding 2,842 shares at $29,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Equity return is now at value 16.34, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.