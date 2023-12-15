Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 21.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Element’s (ESI) third-quarter earnings top estimates on improved margins.

Is It Worth Investing in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Right Now?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESI is 1.29.

The public float for ESI is 221.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESI on December 15, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

ESI’s Market Performance

ESI stock saw an increase of 8.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.58% and a quarterly increase of 14.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Element Solutions Inc (ESI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.98% for ESI’s stock, with a 16.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ESI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $23 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESI Trading at 14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.85. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw 23.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from Maynard-Elliott Nichelle, who sale 4,174 shares at the price of $19.61 back on Sep 19. After this action, Maynard-Elliott Nichelle now owns 24,789 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $81,852 using the latest closing price.

Goralski Michael, the EVP, Head of I&S of Element Solutions Inc, sale 28,000 shares at $19.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Goralski Michael is holding 131,808 shares at $533,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Equity return is now at value 2.25, with 1.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.