Elastic N.V (ESTC): A Technical Analysis

The public float for ESTC is 80.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESTC on December 15, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.32 in comparison to its previous close of 116.52, however, the company has experienced a 0.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-11 that While large-cap database stocks Oracle Corp. NYSE: ORCL and MongoDB Inc. NASDAQ: MDB are pulling back in December after November gains, mid-cap Elastic N.V. NYSE: ESTC is up 44.11% in the last month of the year.

ESTC’s Market Performance

Elastic N.V (ESTC) has seen a 0.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 45.49% gain in the past month and a 45.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for ESTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.33% for ESTC’s stock, with a 64.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $108 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESTC Trading at 35.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +49.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.70. In addition, Elastic N.V saw 121.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Herzog Carolyn, who sale 20,234 shares at the price of $115.49 back on Dec 12. After this action, Herzog Carolyn now owns 90,390 shares of Elastic N.V, valued at $2,336,889 using the latest closing price.

Leibowitz Shelley B, the Director of Elastic N.V, sale 1,000 shares at $115.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Leibowitz Shelley B is holding 5,577 shares at $115,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Equity return is now at value -45.50, with -11.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Elastic N.V (ESTC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.