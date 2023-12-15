East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has jumped by 3.24 compared to previous close of 70.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is 8.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is 1.41.

The public float for EWBC is 139.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. On December 15, 2023, EWBC’s average trading volume was 968.49K shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

The stock of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has seen a 8.08% increase in the past week, with a 20.77% rise in the past month, and a 32.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for EWBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.10% for EWBC’s stock, with a 31.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $79 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EWBC Trading at 25.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +17.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +8.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.86. In addition, East West Bancorp, Inc. saw 10.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from LIU JACK C, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $68.90 back on Dec 13. After this action, LIU JACK C now owns 18,739 shares of East West Bancorp, Inc., valued at $68,900 using the latest closing price.

KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL, the Vice Chairman of East West Bancorp, Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $63.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL is holding 55,353 shares at $759,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Equity return is now at value 20.54, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.