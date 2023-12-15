Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) has decreased by -8.02 when compared to last closing price of 5.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.97% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-06 that — BARHEMSYS® (amisulpride) Injection is the first and only antiemetic approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for rescue treatment of postoperative nausea and vomiting (“PONV”) despite prophylaxis1 and is also approved for the treatment of PONV in patients who have not received prophylaxis and for the prevention of PONV — — In patients who experience PONV, the incidence of nausea is substantially greater than the incidence of vomiting2, 3 —

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) is above average at 5.42x. The 36-month beta value for EGRX is also noteworthy at 0.47.

The public float for EGRX is 11.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.21% of that float. The average trading volume of EGRX on December 15, 2023 was 155.72K shares.

EGRX’s Market Performance

EGRX’s stock has seen a -17.97% decrease for the week, with a -45.64% drop in the past month and a -69.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.13% for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.70% for EGRX’s stock, with a -73.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EGRX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EGRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EGRX Trading at -54.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -44.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGRX fell by -17.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.92. In addition, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -83.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGRX starting from Tarriff Scott, who sale 10,694 shares at the price of $13.87 back on Nov 02. After this action, Tarriff Scott now owns 545,447 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $148,326 using the latest closing price.

Tarriff Scott, the CEO of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 10,925 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Tarriff Scott is holding 556,141 shares at $150,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGRX

Equity return is now at value 4.88, with 3.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.