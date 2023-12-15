Dover Corp. (DOV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) has increased by 5.42 when compared to last closing price of 147.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Dover (DOV) completes the previously announced acquisition of FW Murphy, adding a high-quality asset with an attractive financial profile to its portfolio.

Is It Worth Investing in Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) is above average at 21.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for DOV is 139.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOV on December 15, 2023 was 826.59K shares.

DOV’s Market Performance

The stock of Dover Corp. (DOV) has seen a 8.07% increase in the past week, with a 13.52% rise in the past month, and a 7.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for DOV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.87% for DOV stock, with a simple moving average of 9.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DOV Trading at 13.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV rose by +8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.16. In addition, Dover Corp. saw 14.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Cerepak Brad M, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $142.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, Cerepak Brad M now owns 35,938 shares of Dover Corp., valued at $1,988,000 using the latest closing price.

Kosinski Anthony K, the VP Tax of Dover Corp., sale 664 shares at $141.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Kosinski Anthony K is holding 5,333 shares at $94,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Equity return is now at value 23.21, with 9.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dover Corp. (DOV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.