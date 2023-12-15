Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LPG is at 1.15.

The public float for LPG is 33.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.82% of that float. The average trading volume for LPG on December 15, 2023 was 939.23K shares.

LPG stock's latest price update

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 39.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that The Russell 2000, an index tracking the performance of small-to-mid-cap companies, has seen better years. Since the start of 2023, Russell 2000 stocks have only returned 6.7%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq stocks have appreciated 19.8% and 37.6%, respectively.

LPG’s Market Performance

LPG’s stock has risen by 5.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.95% and a quarterly rise of 54.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Dorian LPG Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for LPG’s stock, with a 56.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPG Trading at 13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.31. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd saw 151.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Hadjipateras Alexander C., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $39.33 back on Dec 08. After this action, Hadjipateras Alexander C. now owns 63,353 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd, valued at $294,975 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Tim Truels, the Chief Commercial Officer of Dorian LPG Ltd, sale 10,000 shares at $43.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Hansen Tim Truels is holding 176,866 shares at $436,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Equity return is now at value 29.22, with 15.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.