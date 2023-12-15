DocGo Inc (DCGO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) is above average at 77.43x. The 36-month beta value for DCGO is also noteworthy at 0.90.

The public float for DCGO is 87.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.05% of that float. The average trading volume of DCGO on December 15, 2023 was 964.53K shares.

DCGO) stock’s latest price update

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO)’s stock price has plunge by 1.86relation to previous closing price of 5.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that I believe DCGO remains undervalued and has strong growth prospects. Recent results show significant revenue growth and an increase in FY23 revenue guidance. Despite concerns about contract rejection, DCGO has a strong relationship with the New York City government and is well-positioned to address the issue.

DCGO’s Market Performance

DCGO’s stock has risen by 2.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.31% and a quarterly drop of -3.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.18% for DocGo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.63% for DCGO stock, with a simple moving average of -29.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DCGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DCGO Trading at -6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCGO rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.61. In addition, DocGo Inc saw -22.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCGO starting from Sugrue Stephen, who sale 2,859 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Nov 28. After this action, Sugrue Stephen now owns 32,257 shares of DocGo Inc, valued at $16,439 using the latest closing price.

Bienstock Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of DocGo Inc, sale 1,667 shares at $5.89 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Bienstock Lee is holding 299,037 shares at $9,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCGO

Equity return is now at value 2.66, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, DocGo Inc (DCGO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.