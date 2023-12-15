Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.85 in comparison to its previous close of 141.35, however, the company has experienced a 5.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Black Friday spending (however that’s defined these days) was better than expected. And many of the best-performing companies in late November will be retail stock winners as the year comes to an end.

Is It Worth Investing in Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is above average at 12.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.

The public float for DKS is 57.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DKS on December 15, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

DKS’s Market Performance

The stock of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) has seen a 5.77% increase in the past week, with a 27.60% rise in the past month, and a 28.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for DKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.28% for DKS’s stock, with a 12.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DKS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DKS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $145 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKS Trading at 24.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +23.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.85. In addition, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. saw 20.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from Lodge-Jarrett Julie, who sale 6,540 shares at the price of $135.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Lodge-Jarrett Julie now owns 19,172 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc., valued at $882,900 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Larry Jr., the Director of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc., purchase 783 shares at $127.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Fitzgerald Larry Jr. is holding 10,484 shares at $100,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Equity return is now at value 41.40, with 10.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.