Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is 20.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DRI is 1.24.

The public float for DRI is 119.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. On December 15, 2023, DRI’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

DRI) stock’s latest price update

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.39 in comparison to its previous close of 162.46, however, the company has experienced a 1.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Get a deeper insight into the potential performance of Darden Restaurants (DRI) for the quarter ended November 2023 by going beyond Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimates and examining the estimates for some of its key metrics.

DRI’s Market Performance

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has experienced a 1.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.36% rise in the past month, and a 8.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for DRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.22% for DRI’s stock, with a 5.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $159 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRI Trading at 9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.37. In addition, Darden Restaurants, Inc. saw 17.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from Connelly Susan M., who sale 1,070 shares at the price of $141.43 back on Oct 20. After this action, Connelly Susan M. now owns 8,253 shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc., valued at $151,331 using the latest closing price.

Martin Melvin John, the President, SRG of Darden Restaurants, Inc., sale 2,966 shares at $139.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Martin Melvin John is holding 17,143 shares at $414,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Equity return is now at value 46.76, with 9.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.