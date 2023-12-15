Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has gone up by 16.45% for the week, with a 63.07% rise in the past month and a 27.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.85% for CTKB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.50% for CTKB stock, with a simple moving average of 13.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CTKB is at 1.36.

The public float for CTKB is 116.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.86% of that float. The average trading volume for CTKB on December 15, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

CTKB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) has surged by 11.22 when compared to previous closing price of 8.02, but the company has seen a 16.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

CTKB Trading at 57.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +56.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB rose by +16.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.10. In addition, Cytek BioSciences Inc saw -12.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Jeanmonod Patrik, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $6.94 back on Nov 24. After this action, Jeanmonod Patrik now owns 96,400 shares of Cytek BioSciences Inc, valued at $20,820 using the latest closing price.

Yan Ming, the Chief Technology Officer of Cytek BioSciences Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Yan Ming is holding 7,762,103 shares at $120,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Equity return is now at value -3.39, with -2.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.