CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has surged by 4.98 when compared to previous closing price of 20.30, but the company has seen a 9.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) Right Now?

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.47.

The public float for CVBF is 131.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.25% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CVBF was 1.02M shares.

CVBF’s Market Performance

CVBF’s stock has seen a 9.73% increase for the week, with a 16.45% rise in the past month and a 23.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for CVB Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.56% for CVBF’s stock, with a 30.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVBF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CVBF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CVBF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $21 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVBF Trading at 24.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF rose by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.74. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Borba George A Jr, who purchase 97,006 shares at the price of $16.83 back on Nov 02. After this action, Borba George A Jr now owns 566,710 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $1,632,136 using the latest closing price.

Borba George A Jr, the Director of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 212,000 shares at $15.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Borba George A Jr is holding 469,704 shares at $3,358,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.