Crocs Inc (CROX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.99 in relation to its previous close of 106.80. However, the company has experienced a 3.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-12 that Crocs Inc’s core business has strong momentum as the worst of its HEYDUDE brand issues are priced into the stock, according to Bank of America analysts. In a note to clients, the analysts initiated coverage of Crocs stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $128 per share price objective, implying potential upside of 22% from current levels.

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) Right Now?

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.97.

The public float for CROX is 58.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CROX on December 15, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

CROX’s Market Performance

The stock of Crocs Inc (CROX) has seen a 3.60% increase in the past week, with a 26.69% rise in the past month, and a 22.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for CROX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.28% for CROX’s stock, with a 1.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $128 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CROX Trading at 18.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +20.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.53. In addition, Crocs Inc saw -0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from Poole Michelle, who sale 7,121 shares at the price of $103.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, Poole Michelle now owns 73,808 shares of Crocs Inc, valued at $733,463 using the latest closing price.

SISLER SHANNON, the EVP, Chief People Officer of Crocs Inc, sale 3,099 shares at $105.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that SISLER SHANNON is holding 31,458 shares at $325,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Equity return is now at value 73.92, with 14.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crocs Inc (CROX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.