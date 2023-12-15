Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.34 in relation to its previous close of 34.43. However, the company has experienced a 4.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Today, we take a deeper look at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which has seen a significant increase in its stock price in recent months. The company’s primary drug candidate, paltusotine, looks like it could become a best of breed treatment for the rare disease acromegaly. Crinetics is also evaluating paltusotine for the treatment of Carcinoid syndrome and has other compounds in development for different diseases.

Is It Worth Investing in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CRNX is at 0.50.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CRNX is 57.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.19% of that float. The average trading volume for CRNX on December 15, 2023 was 969.92K shares.

CRNX’s Market Performance

CRNX’s stock has seen a 4.21% increase for the week, with a 21.78% rise in the past month and a 18.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.29% for CRNX stock, with a simple moving average of 55.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CRNX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRNX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRNX Trading at 17.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +20.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.22. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 90.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Betz Stephen F., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $32.87 back on Dec 11. After this action, Betz Stephen F. now owns 82,298 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $98,610 using the latest closing price.

Betz Stephen F., the Chief Scientific Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $31.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Betz Stephen F. is holding 85,298 shares at $95,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

Equity return is now at value -44.36, with -38.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.