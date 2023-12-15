CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.21 in comparison to its previous close of 14.30, however, the company has experienced a 4.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that CoreCivic recently reported better than expected quarterly revenue and signed new contracts for 2023, indicating potential future sales growth. The company’s business model focuses on providing government solutions through three segments, including correctional facilities, rehabilitation programs, and real estate properties. CoreCivic’s balance sheet appears stable, with a strong asset/liability ratio and sufficient liquidity, despite a significant amount of debt.

Is It Worth Investing in CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) Right Now?

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CXW is 110.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CXW on December 15, 2023 was 992.15K shares.

CXW’s Market Performance

The stock of CoreCivic Inc (CXW) has seen a 4.22% increase in the past week, with a 3.02% rise in the past month, and a 38.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for CXW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for CXW’s stock, with a 37.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CXW Trading at 10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.10. In addition, CoreCivic Inc saw 23.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from Carter, Cole G., who sale 39,345 shares at the price of $13.53 back on Nov 21. After this action, Carter, Cole G. now owns 181,817 shares of CoreCivic Inc, valued at $532,338 using the latest closing price.

Carter, Cole G., the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of CoreCivic Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Carter, Cole G. is holding 221,162 shares at $55,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Equity return is now at value 4.58, with 2.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CoreCivic Inc (CXW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.