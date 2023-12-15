Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) Stock Showcases 5.55% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) has gone up by 1.16% for the week, with a 14.38% rise in the past month and a -17.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.64% for CMPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.55% for CMPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMPX is 0.42.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CMPX is 81.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMPX on December 15, 2023 was 320.90K shares.

CMPX) stock’s latest price update

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.36 in comparison to its previous close of 1.63, however, the company has experienced a 1.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMPX Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares surge +18.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPX rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6715. In addition, Compass Therapeutics Inc saw -65.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPX starting from Schuetz Thomas J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.37 back on Mar 10. After this action, Schuetz Thomas J. now owns 6,021,873 shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc, valued at $33,700 using the latest closing price.

Schuetz Thomas J., the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Compass Therapeutics Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Schuetz Thomas J. is holding 6,011,873 shares at $79,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPX

Equity return is now at value -29.46, with -27.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.