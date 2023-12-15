Clorox Co. (CLX): A Technical Analysis

Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 206.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.40.

The public float for CLX is 123.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLX on December 15, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) has decreased by -2.37 when compared to last closing price of 145.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-13 that The S&P 500 NYSE: SPY is up for the year, but it’s been a tough grind for most. While the broad market is up more than 20% year-to-date, the gains are centered in only two sectors and not all the stocks in those sectors are performing as well.

CLX’s Market Performance

Clorox Co. (CLX) has seen a -1.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.14% gain in the past month and a -2.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for CLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.46% for CLX’s stock, with a -5.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $145 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLX Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.74. In addition, Clorox Co. saw 1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Jacobsen Kevin B, who sale 3,346 shares at the price of $160.82 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jacobsen Kevin B now owns 23,224 shares of Clorox Co., valued at $538,096 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Equity return is now at value 59.52, with 1.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Clorox Co. (CLX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.