Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for CWAN is 85.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CWAN on December 15, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

CWAN) stock’s latest price update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.81 in comparison to its previous close of 19.35, however, the company has experienced a 4.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CWAN’s Market Performance

CWAN’s stock has risen by 4.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.86% and a quarterly rise of 1.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.80% for CWAN’s stock, with a 13.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWAN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CWAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWAN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWAN Trading at 0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.19. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc saw 5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU, who sale 9,558,675 shares at the price of $19.75 back on Dec 05. After this action, WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU now owns 0 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, valued at $188,783,831 using the latest closing price.

WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU, the 10% Owner of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, sale 9,558,675 shares at $19.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU is holding 0 shares at $188,783,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Equity return is now at value -7.03, with -4.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.