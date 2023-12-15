Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for CMTG is 128.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMTG on December 15, 2023 was 204.16K shares.

CMTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: CMTG) has increased by 5.03 when compared to last closing price of 13.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that CMTG, BB and CASS have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 9, 2023.

CMTG’s Market Performance

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) has seen a 12.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.80% gain in the past month and a 21.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for CMTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.96% for CMTG’s stock, with a 26.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMTG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CMTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMTG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMTG Trading at 26.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +22.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMTG rose by +12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.45. In addition, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc saw -2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMTG

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.