City Office REIT Inc’s (CIO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of City Office REIT Inc (CIO) has gone up by 20.95% for the week, with a 42.18% rise in the past month and a 36.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.62% for CIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.19% for CIO stock, with a simple moving average of 26.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CIO is at 1.83.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CIO is 38.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for CIO on December 15, 2023 was 312.75K shares.

CIO) stock’s latest price update

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.60 in relation to its previous close of 5.95. However, the company has experienced a 20.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Some high-yielding REITs have unsafe dividends, leading to potential dividend cuts and decline in share value. This article provides a list of 11 cash COW REITs with safe dividends, including companies from the cannabis and office sectors. There is also a list of high-yield REITs with slightly more risk but still considered safe by the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings system.

CIO Trading at 53.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +42.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIO rose by +20.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, City Office REIT Inc saw -20.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIO

Equity return is now at value -1.55, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, City Office REIT Inc (CIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.