Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHTR is 1.07.

The public float for CHTR is 100.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHTR on December 15, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

CHTR) stock’s latest price update

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.20 in comparison to its previous close of 379.35, however, the company has experienced a 4.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Charter’s (CHTR) Spectrum has launched Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to nearly 230 homes and small businesses in Cleveland County.

CHTR’s Market Performance

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has seen a 4.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.46% decline in the past month and a -14.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for CHTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.15% for CHTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $463 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHTR Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $390.65. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw 13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Rutledge Thomas, who sale 83,970 shares at the price of $410.82 back on Nov 17. After this action, Rutledge Thomas now owns 0 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $34,496,611 using the latest closing price.

Rutledge Thomas, the Executive Chairman of Charter Communications Inc., sale 155,756 shares at $411.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Rutledge Thomas is holding 83,970 shares at $64,099,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Equity return is now at value 46.98, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.