Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRL is 1.35.

The public float for CRL is 50.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRL on December 15, 2023 was 530.71K shares.

CRL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) has jumped by 5.17 compared to previous close of 217.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Charles River (CRL) finalizes agreement with service-based biotechnology company, CELLphenomics.

CRL’s Market Performance

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has seen a 13.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 28.53% gain in the past month and a 10.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for CRL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.54% for CRL’s stock, with a 15.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CRL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CRL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $212 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRL Trading at 21.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +22.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRL rose by +13.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.52. In addition, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. saw 5.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRL starting from LaPlume Joseph W, who sale 1,850 shares at the price of $197.73 back on Nov 30. After this action, LaPlume Joseph W now owns 23,133 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., valued at $365,800 using the latest closing price.

Girshick Birgit, the Corporate Executive VP & COO of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., purchase 1,322 shares at $187.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Girshick Birgit is holding 44,449 shares at $248,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRL

Equity return is now at value 16.01, with 6.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.