Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) is 2868.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDAY is 1.39.

The public float for CDAY is 150.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% of that float. On December 15, 2023, CDAY’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CDAY) stock’s latest price update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY)’s stock price has soared by 0.04 in relation to previous closing price of 69.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Ceridian (CDAY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

CDAY’s Market Performance

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has seen a 4.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.45% gain in the past month and a -5.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for CDAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.81% for CDAY’s stock, with a 2.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $87 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDAY Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.19. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 8.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Heuland Noemie Clemence, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $65.18 back on Nov 10. After this action, Heuland Noemie Clemence now owns 58,353 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $195,540 using the latest closing price.

Turner Leagh Erin, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 7,084 shares at $66.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Turner Leagh Erin is holding 245,201 shares at $467,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Equity return is now at value 0.19, with 0.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.