Cepton Inc (CPTN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Cepton Inc (NASDAQ: CPTN) has decreased by -26.45 when compared to last closing price of 3.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -35.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-07 that Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) believes its light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology could play a crucial role in enhancing safety in the trucking industry as the company engages in Request for Quote discussions with major semi companies for autonomous driving applications. The company’s senior vice president of product Brunno Moretti recently joined Proactive to talk through the development.

Is It Worth Investing in Cepton Inc (NASDAQ: CPTN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.15.

The public float for CPTN is 4.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CPTN was 31.43K shares.

CPTN’s Market Performance

The stock of Cepton Inc (CPTN) has seen a -35.11% decrease in the past week, with a -11.52% drop in the past month, and a -43.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.65% for CPTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.29% for CPTN stock, with a simple moving average of -39.41% for the last 200 days.

CPTN Trading at -18.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.32%, as shares sank -5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPTN fell by -35.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Cepton Inc saw -77.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPTN starting from Qiu Ming, who sale 21,057 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Aug 21. After this action, Qiu Ming now owns 266,117 shares of Cepton Inc, valued at $11,792 using the latest closing price.

Han Liqun, the Chief Operating Officer of Cepton Inc, sale 18,673 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Han Liqun is holding 512,855 shares at $10,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPTN

Equity return is now at value -139.23, with -95.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cepton Inc (CPTN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.