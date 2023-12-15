Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT)’s stock price has soared by 0.36 in relation to previous closing price of 8.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that After a stellar rally in Wall Street this year, investors with limited funds but desire to participate in the market can bet on low-priced top-ranked stocks like Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON), LegalZoom.com (LZ), PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS), American Public Education (APEI) and Cellebrite DI (CLBT).

Is It Worth Investing in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLBT is 1.44.

The public float for CLBT is 50.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. On December 15, 2023, CLBT’s average trading volume was 636.40K shares.

CLBT’s Market Performance

The stock of Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) has seen a -1.07% decrease in the past week, with a 4.27% rise in the past month, and a 12.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for CLBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.38% for CLBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLBT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CLBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLBT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $11 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLBT Trading at 8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBT fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Cellebrite DI Ltd saw 90.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBT

Equity return is now at value -121.92, with -14.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.