Celanese Corp (CE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) has increased by 4.70 when compared to last closing price of 145.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Celanese (CE) gains on its productivity measures, investments in organic projects and strategic acquisitions.

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) Right Now?

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33.

The public float for CE is 108.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CE on December 15, 2023 was 871.26K shares.

CE’s Market Performance

The stock of Celanese Corp (CE) has seen a 7.17% increase in the past week, with a 20.73% rise in the past month, and a 18.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for CE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.24% for CE’s stock, with a 29.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $135 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CE Trading at 20.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +19.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.76. In addition, Celanese Corp saw 48.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Kelly Thomas Francis, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $107.29 back on May 19. After this action, Kelly Thomas Francis now owns 47,165 shares of Celanese Corp, valued at $214,580 using the latest closing price.

Murray Mark Christopher, the SVP – Acetyls of Celanese Corp, purchase 1,008 shares at $101.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Murray Mark Christopher is holding 11,597 shares at $102,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Equity return is now at value 35.54, with 8.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celanese Corp (CE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.