Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) has plunged by -5.08 when compared to previous closing price of 8.26, but the company has seen a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that After a strong 2023, we expect the Nasdaq to log gains in 2024. Top-ranked Nasdaq stocks GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT), Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST), Limbach (LMB), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) could emerge as winning picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TAST is at 2.43.

The public float for TAST is 36.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.25% of that float. The average trading volume for TAST on December 15, 2023 was 650.21K shares.

TAST’s Market Performance

TAST’s stock has seen a 0.38% increase for the week, with a 5.38% rise in the past month and a 31.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.04% for TAST’s stock, with a 47.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAST Trading at 17.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +275.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.63. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 476.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Miles Gretta, who sale 3,140 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Nov 29. After this action, Miles Gretta now owns 100,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $23,597 using the latest closing price.

Filsoof Ahmad, the VP, Strategic Initiatives of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $7.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Filsoof Ahmad is holding 81,912 shares at $3,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.