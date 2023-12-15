Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPT is 0.85.

The public float for CPT is 104.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPT on December 15, 2023 was 945.97K shares.

CPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has surged by 3.57 when compared to previous closing price of 98.11, but the company has seen a 8.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that I built a model portfolio that consists of the highest-quality REITs using our proprietary tracker. I want to highlight the safest, highest-quality REITs on the market. I also want to show that investors can still outperform the market with safe stocks.

CPT’s Market Performance

CPT’s stock has risen by 8.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.93% and a quarterly drop of -1.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Camden Property Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.67% for CPT’s stock, with a -1.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $95 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPT Trading at 11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT rose by +8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.63. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -9.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from Sevilla-Sacasa Frances Aldrich, who sale 4,314 shares at the price of $89.55 back on Nov 28. After this action, Sevilla-Sacasa Frances Aldrich now owns 17,685 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $386,323 using the latest closing price.

CAMPO RICHARD J, the Chairman and CEO of Camden Property Trust, sale 5,337 shares at $110.35 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that CAMPO RICHARD J is holding 246,799 shares at $588,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Equity return is now at value 4.57, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Camden Property Trust (CPT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.