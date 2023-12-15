Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78.

The public float for BRKL is 86.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of BRKL was 435.50K shares.

BRKL) stock’s latest price update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL)’s stock price has increased by 1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 10.86. However, the company has seen a 7.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that A huge rally in the regional banks last week pushed all these stocks higher, but they are not all worthy of the move.

BRKL’s Market Performance

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) has experienced a 7.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.52% rise in the past month, and a 19.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for BRKL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.32% for BRKL’s stock, with a 15.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRKL stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for BRKL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BRKL in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $10.75 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRKL Trading at 19.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +17.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKL rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. saw -22.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKL starting from HACKETT JOHN A, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $9.13 back on Nov 07. After this action, HACKETT JOHN A now owns 37,998 shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc., valued at $31,955 using the latest closing price.

Hill Willard I JR, the Director of Brookline Bancorp, Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $8.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Hill Willard I JR is holding 23,631 shares at $17,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKL

Equity return is now at value 7.71, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.